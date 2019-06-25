Apple might totally switch up its MacBook Pro lineup with a new 16-inch model.

Earlier this year, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who is usually spot-on with his wide-reaching investor notes, claimed that Apple will release a new 16-inch MacBook Pro in 2019. Don't dismiss this analyst, however, as there are other bits of evidence to suggest a larger MacBook Pro is in the works and will release within months. Here's what we know about this upcoming machine.

Sometime in 2019

Possibly at September event

Apple plans to release a 16-inch MacBook Pro at its annual September event, according to IHS Markit analyst Jeff Lin in an Emerging PC Market Tracker report (via Forbes). If you don't believe Lin, consider the 16-inch MacBook Pro rumours first began with well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9to5Mac), who, in February, said the notebook would launch at some point in 2019.

Now, it looks like Apple might be prepping at least a handful of new MacBook laptops that could be announced by the end of the year. The company recently registered the following unreleased notebook models with the Eurasian Economic Commission database: A2141, A2147, A2158, A2159, A2179, A2182, and A2251. Registrations typically precede official announcements by just a few months.

According to the listings, as spotted by French site Consomac and MacRumors, all seven are described as "portable" computers. We can assume they're either MacBook, MacBook Air, or MacBook Pro laptops. The big questions, however, are whether they're minor upgrades or major refreshes, and whether they'll be unveiled sooner rather than later. Guess we'll have to wait to learn more.

Might come with all-new design and new CPU

Could have 16-inch (or 16.5-inch) LCD (or OLED) display

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9to5Mac) seems to think the new 16-inch MacBook Pro could release with an "all-new design", though we don't know yet what that means. Will it have bezels? Will it have a touchscreen? These are just some of the questions we don't yet have answered.

Keep in mind Apple recently updated the 2019 MacBook Pro line, adding more powerful processors and a yet another tweak to the controversial butterfly keyboard design. So, the only aspect giving us pause is, considering Apple recently updated the range, why wouldn’t it have also refreshed its laptops with the so-called "all-new design" at the same time? Why delay until autumn?

Until recently, it was thought that Apple would continue with the current design of the MacBook Pro until at least 2020. The MacBook Pro last saw a slight redesign two-and-half years ago, with the introduction of the "touchbar" MacBook Pro models.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9to5Mac) also said the 16-inch MacBook Pro could end up being a 16.5-incher, but he did not comment on which display the laptop will use. Analyst Jeff Lin (via Forbes) claimed the laptop will have a 16-inch display with an LCD supplied by LG Display, and it'll have a 3,072×1,920-pixel resolution. For reference, the latest 15-inch MacBook Pro has 2,880×1,800 pixels.

However, Korean website The Elec recently said that Samsung could supply Apple with an OLED display for the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Analyst Jeff Lin (via Forbes) described the new MacBook Pro as having a "new display size (16 inch), new Mac OS (Catalina) and CPU". A 16-inch MacBook Pro would be the largest MacBook available in Apple's existing lineup, and a machine that size could come with Intel's fastest mobile processors, or the ninth-generation H series mobile Intel processors like the Core i9-9980HK 8-core.

There's little we know, however, including what sort graphics horsepower it might feature. The May refresh of the 15.4-inch MacBook Pro not only has the Core i9-9980HK 8-core but is still using graphics configurable up to Radeon Pro Vega 20 graphics with 4GB of HBM2 memory.

No leaks have suggested price

We suspect it'll be at least $3,000

There has been nothing to suggest a price point, though if we had to guess, based on the leaked specs so far, it will start at around $3,000.