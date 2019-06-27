Why buy a new Mac when you can give new life to your existing Mac. The OWC Aura Pro X2 is a next-generation solid-state drive (SSD) with a stunning max read speed of 3,200MB per second and out-of-this-world write speeds of up to 2,400MB per second.

You won’t believe how much of a speed boost it’ll deliver to your Mac thanks to the latest in storage technology - enhanced burst performance means apps and files load much more speedily.

After all, you’re probably attached to your Mac and don’t particularly relish the thought of having to fork out for a new one if it’s running slowly or you don’t have enough storage capacity. Instead, Aura Pro X2 can extend its life and give your wallet a bit of respite from visiting the Apple Store again. Keep your Mac running at an optimal level for years to come!

The Aura Pro X2 is available in various capacities up to 2TB. Never again will you be lost for space, and you can upgrade your Mac flash storage up to 16x the capacity of the original factory drive.

There are four types of Macs that the Aura Pro X2 can be used for. The MacBook Pro with retina display (both sizes) from late 2013-2015. Then there's support for all sizes of the MacBook Air from mid 2013 to 2017. The Mac Pro (cylindrical design from 2013 on) can even benefit from the upgrade, as can the Mac mini from late 2014 onwards.

Aura Pro X2 is an easy upgrade that you can do yourself – you really don’t need to pay someone else to do it. OWC video tutorials are available to show you how to perform the upgrade and if you get into difficultly you can simply phone the US support team. Everything you need comes in the box including the right screwdrivers to take the cover off your Mac.

The battery life of your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air will also be extended – in tests the Aura Pro X2 delivered power savings versus the comparable factory-fitted SSDs.

OWC is so confident that you’ll see the benefit of the Aura Pro X2 that it’s offering a 30 day money-back guarantee on the part, while you also get free shipping, too.

Customer support is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and there’s a lengthy, five-year Limited Warranty on the part, too.