When Apple unveiled the Mac Pro in June, it said we could expect the desktop tower to launch sometime this autumn.

Now, thanks to eagle-eyed observers, it looks like Apple is planning to launch the machine in September. A pop-up on Apple’s website notifies visitors the new Mac Pro will release then, which is much more specific than “fall” timeframe announced at WWDC. 9to5Mac spotted the pop-up, which you can see by clicking the “notify me” button above the Mac Pro on Apple’s site.

A September launch for the Mac Pro is much sooner than any of us expected. To be clear, this could be an error. The Mac Pro page still says it will launch “this fall". Plus, both the 2013 Mac Pro and the 2017 iMac Pro launched in December. However, as you know, Apple holds an iPhone event in September, so it could be preparing a Mac Pro announcement for the show.

We're hoping Apple gives us more details about pricing soon. We know it will start at $5,999, but the higher-end configurations are unknown. We have contacted Apple for more information and will update you if we hear back.

