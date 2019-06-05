Apple has quietly killed a 14-year-old Mac feature: the Dashboard.

The company will remove it from the upcoming MacOS Catalina update, as spotted by Appleosophy (via MacRumors). The Dashboard, which launched with Mac OS X 10.4 Tiger in 2005, was last updated with OS X 10.7 Lion in 2011. It brought widgets to Apple’s desktop operating system and was one of the more iconic features in OS X. We loved the Sticky Note widget, but admittedly, the skeuomorphic design always looked dated.

Other Dashboard widgets we once used a lot include the clock and calculator. There were several to choose from, and you could drag them around and put them where you wanted. However, as time went on, the Dashboard became less relevant. Then, with OS X 10.10 Yosemite, Apple disabled it by default, though it still allowed users to access it via a hotkey or in Mission Control. By burying Dashboard, we completely forgot about it.

Now, with MacOS Catalina, it appears Dashboard is being killed off. Appleosophy tried using Terminal to disable and enable it - only to discover it was missing. The Launchpad overlay showed a question mark, too. In other words, Apple cut it and didn't even tell us.

But don't feel too sad - you can use more modern widgets in the MacOS Notification Center. There’s even an App Store section for widgets.