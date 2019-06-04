Apple has announced a new feature in MacOS 10.15 Catalina called Sidecar that allows you to turn your iPad into a second display to use with your Mac and for iPad Pro owners use the Apple tablet as an input device with the Apple Pencil.

But what does this mean for MacOS users and how does it all work? We look at how the Apple is using the iPad to improve the Mac.

The new Sidecar system works either with a direct wired connection or wirelessly via Bluetooth and will work within a range of 10m rather than anywhere where you are on the same wireless network.

Users will also need to be logged into the same iCloud account for it to work, however it doesn't require a dedicated app that has to load on either the Mac or the iPad. Instead users will be able to simply connect to their iPad via a setting in Display settings from the menu bar on the Mac desktop.

Sidecar is controlled via a new feature in MacOS 10.15 Catalina rather than via the iPad using iPadOS 13. You can only initiate the new feature from the Mac rather than the other way around. This feature is designed to extend or mirror your desktop rather than work as an independent monitor for your Mac mini for example.

Once you're connected, the iPad effectively becomes a dumb display with some nifty extra tricks. Just as you can with a standard regular secondary display, you can drag apps over to the iPad screen, including using your mouse cursor as you would if it wasn't an iPad.

The desktop screen effectively runs in an "iPad space" and that means you can still access all the other functionality of the iPad including accessing "slide over" apps while using it as a display. What's not confirmed as yet is whether you'll be able to split screen the Desktop view with other iPad apps at the same time.

As you can with current secondary displays you can choose to have the iPad act as a secondary display to expand your desktop or mirror the desktop. That could be really handy if you are showcasing features and want people to not all be huddled around your computer screen while you demo something.

In addition to expanding your desktop real-estate, Sidecar adds extra functionality with the inclusion of something Apple calls Sidebar. Running down the left-hand edge of the screen it gives you access to your most commonly used controls including modifier keys to enable shortcuts in supported apps.

Along the bottom of the screen Apple has also added its Touch Bar from the MacBook Pro range of laptops and if the app you are using supports Touch Bar it will show on Sidecar too. And yes you don't have to have a TouchBar sporting MacBook for it to work.

The new Sidecar feature will work on all iPads that can run iPadOS 13, although you'll only be able to use the Apple Pencil on the iPad Pro models rather than the new standard iPad. Both the older and newer generation iPad Pro models will support Pencil functionality. Check here to see if your iPad will run iPadOS.

One of the key reasons to use Sidecar besides expanding your desktop space is the ability to use it as a tablet for marking up images or drawing using supported apps.

For Pencil support to work the app will need to support Tablet Events, which lots of creative apps already do. At the moment that includes many Apple apps, but also a range of apps from third-party developers including Adobe and Serif.

For artists, it means you'll be able to open an app like Adobe Illustrator and using the Apple Pencil draw on the tablet instead of using a dedicated drawing tablet from Wacom, your mouse, or trackpad.

Probably one of the most common uses is going to be using Apple's Markup feature found in Preview.

Opening a screenshot in Preview will automatically open the file full screen on the iPad Pro and allows you to add notes and Markup before saving it back to the desktop. That's going to be really handy for designers and those that have plenty of pdfs to sign.

You'll also be able to use the feature to draw fresh notes with the iPad Pro and then import them into other apps as sketches.

Apple has already announced a number of apps that will work with the new Sidecar feature including many from third-party developers. Those that have already announced support for Sidecar include:

Adobe Illustrator

Affinity Designer

Affinity Photo

Cinema 4D

CorelDRAW

DaVinci Resolve

Final Cut Pro

Maya

Motion

Painter

Principle

Sketch

Substance Designer

Substance Painter

ZBrush

We expect the number of apps to grow considerably before the launch of the feature in MacOS 10.15 Catalina later this year.

There are already a number of desktop screen extending apps in the Mac App Store that will allow you to use your iPad as an additional screen for your MacBook when you are on the go.

Popular ones include Luna and Duet Display. For those that want a dedicated stylus input the popular Wacom Cintiq tablets work very well.

Apple's feature will be free, included in MacOS 10.15 Catalina, and won't require further hardware or adapting and changing multiple settings.