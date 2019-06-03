Apple finally updates the Mac Pro with supreme power - up to 28 cores

The long-awaited update to the cylindrical Mac Pro has debuted at Apple's WWDC developer event in San Jose, California. And yes, it looks like a cheese grater - reminiscent of the Power Mac G5 and the early-generation Mac Pro design from 2006 onwards.

Look closer though and it's a superbly-designed machine - flick through our gallery above. Once again it features handles on top and a slide-off case design just like earlier cases.

Some unbelievably serious power can be installed in this modular system - up to 28-core Intel Xeon processors can be specified (we dread to think of the cost there). There are 12 physical DIMM slots for a whopping maximum 1.5TB of RAM (yes, that's insane) - twice as many slots as its predecessor.

Plus you get eight PCIe expansion slots (64 PCI Express lanes) and stacks of ports. Powering the whole thing is a 1.4kW power supply.

The system is, says Apple, as quiet as an iMac Pro. In terms of what you can do, Apple says it can happily handle three streams of 8K RAW video or 12 streams of 4K.

That's because of the graphics power for video - it's called Apple Afterburner, an Apple-designed card available on the top models. What isn't currently clear is whether Apple designed the entire thing itself or worked with someone like AMD or Nvidia.

AMD graphics is available as standard in the form of the Radeon Pro 580X with the Radeon Pro Vega II further up the chain - you can specify two of these should you wish for 56 teraflops of graphics power.

Of course, this machine isn't intended for mere mortals - it's meant for professional video editors or music producers who need the best they can get.

The last-generation cylindrical Mac Pro debuted in 2013 as a workstation PC. It went a long time without an update. But we knew a new Mac Pro was coming, as Apple declared in 2017 it was going to redesign the Mac Pro and make it modular. The iMac Pro was released in the meantime, designed to fill the gap between the iMac and the Mac Pro.

Apple also announced a Pro Display XDR monitor as a companion to Mac Pro - it's a massive 32-inch Retina 6K display with P3 wide and 10-bit color, 1,600 nits of peak brightness, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and a super-wide viewing angle.

The Mac Pro starts at $5,999 and will be available to order in the fall/autumn. The Pro Display XDR starts at $4,999, again available to order later in the year.