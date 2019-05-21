  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news
    4. >
  4. Apple laptop news

Apple updates MacBook Pro lineup with faster processors, new 8-core model

|
Apple Apple updates MacBook Pro lineup with faster processors, new 8-core model
Get Windows 10 Pro for $12 (around £9), Office 2019 Pro for less than $50 (around £38)
Get Windows 10 Pro for $12 (around £9), Office 2019 Pro for less than $50 (around £38)

- Overall, it's an incremental update

Apple is refreshing its top-end MacBook range again, with updated specs for its 15-inch and 13-inch MacBook Pro models.

The 15-inch model is receiving Intel’s 9th Gen Core processors. The base option has a 2.6GHz 6-core i7 processor, with turbo boost up to 4.5GHz, while the next option up has a 2.3GHz 8-core i9 processor (the first ever on a MacBook), with turbo boost up to 4.8GHz. There's also a powerful new model with an 8-core i9 chip, offering a 2.4GHz base speed and boost up to 5.0GHz. Apple called this its "fastest Mac notebook ever".

As for the 13-inch Touch Bar models, they too are receiving processor refreshes. The base option has a 2.4GHz 8th generation quad-core i5 processor that can boost to 4.1GHz, and there's a top-end option featuring a quad-core i7 processor with boosted speeds up to 4.7GHz.

Otherwise, the two MacBook Pros are very much the same, keeping their GPUs and integrated graphics options, memory, and design. However, they do have slight adjustments to the much-criticised butterfly keyboard, which Apple said should help solve some known issues. Apple is building a piece of the keyboard mechanism with a new material to reduce problems, but it's still the third-generation keyboard introduced in 2018.

Pricing is also staying the same. It costs £1,749 and £1,949 for the 13-inch models with Touch Bar and £2,349 and £2,699 for the 15-inchers. In other words, these are essentially "swap outs", so you are getting more bang for your buck. 

Apple confirmed these updates only apply to the Touch Bar models, so the 13-inch MacBook Pro without a Touch Bar is unchanged.

PopularIn Laptops
Is your MacBook butterfly keyboard acting up? How to get it fixed for free
Apple updates MacBook Pro lineup with faster processors, new 8-core model
How to upgrade your gaming area with lighting, speakers and more
Best PC gaming headsets: The best wired, wireless and surround sound headsets around
Best gaming mice 2019: The best wired, wireless and RGB gaming mice to buy today
HP launches Omen X 2S: The world's first dual-screen gaming laptop