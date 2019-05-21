Apple is refreshing its top-end MacBook range again, with updated specs for its 15-inch and 13-inch MacBook Pro models.

The 15-inch model is receiving Intel’s 9th Gen Core processors. The base option has a 2.6GHz 6-core i7 processor, with turbo boost up to 4.5GHz, while the next option up has a 2.3GHz 8-core i9 processor (the first ever on a MacBook), with turbo boost up to 4.8GHz. There's also a powerful new model with an 8-core i9 chip, offering a 2.4GHz base speed and boost up to 5.0GHz. Apple called this its "fastest Mac notebook ever".

As for the 13-inch Touch Bar models, they too are receiving processor refreshes. The base option has a 2.4GHz 8th generation quad-core i5 processor that can boost to 4.1GHz, and there's a top-end option featuring a quad-core i7 processor with boosted speeds up to 4.7GHz.

Otherwise, the two MacBook Pros are very much the same, keeping their GPUs and integrated graphics options, memory, and design. However, they do have slight adjustments to the much-criticised butterfly keyboard, which Apple said should help solve some known issues. Apple is building a piece of the keyboard mechanism with a new material to reduce problems, but it's still the third-generation keyboard introduced in 2018.

Pricing is also staying the same. It costs £1,749 and £1,949 for the 13-inch models with Touch Bar and £2,349 and £2,699 for the 15-inchers. In other words, these are essentially "swap outs", so you are getting more bang for your buck.

Apple confirmed these updates only apply to the Touch Bar models, so the 13-inch MacBook Pro without a Touch Bar is unchanged.