Apple is reportedly planning to unveil a redesigned Mac Pro at WWDC 2019 this June. But that's just the tip of the iceberg.

A new Mac Pro desktop has been rumoured to be in development for at least the past two years. And now, we're finally getting an idea about when the public will be able to see this yet-to-be-confirmed, top-end desktop from Apple. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple is considering using its annual Worldwide Developers Conference as a platform to show off the new Mac Pro.

While WDCC might seem like an odd launching point, power users like developers are the exact audience a new Mac Pro would be marketed toward. Apple also has unveiled hardware during the show in past years, such as the iMac Pro refresh at WWDC in 2017.

Rumours have also suggested that Apple might unveil its own external monitor. Bloomberg said it could debut alongside the Mac Pro at WWDC. Other evidence points to the monitor featuring 31.6-inch 6K screen with mini-LED backlighting, which would put it on closer footing to OLED. These two devices are supposedly the only hardware Apple is thinking about unveiling at its conference.

Keep in mind Apple recently updated the iMac, iMac Pro, iPad Air, iPad Mini, and AirPods. But, as always, Apple has more rumoured devices possibly in the works, like a new MacBook Pro or a new tracking device similar to Tile. So, these could pop up as a surprise announcement at WWDC.

But, remember, WWDC is usually when Apple debuts software updates. For instance, Bloomberg said we can expect a dark mode in iOS, reworked iOS apps for Health and Reminders, and an updated version of Maps. For WatchOS, Apple is adding direct support for the App Store. And in macOS, the company will announce new iPad apps that run on Macs.

The HomePod might also get a multiuser mode. For a complete round up of everything we expect, see our WWDC round-up.