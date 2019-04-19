Apple is expected to announce new versions of iOS and MacOS at WWDC, so naturally, we're beginning to learn more about these updates.

9to5Mac’s Guilherme Rambo has claimed that Apple plans to bring the Siri Shortcuts feature - and maybe even the Shortcuts app - to the Mac with the next MacOS update, likely MacOS 10.15. Shortcuts allow you create unique Siri voice commands that trigger actions in an app. These actions can be linked together and can include multiple apps. Learn more about Siri Shortcuts from here.

The feature has been limited to iOS users. But now, Apple could bring that functionality to the Mac. 9to5Mac stipulated, however, that Shortcuts would only work with Marzipan apps, or apps that Apple has brought over from iOS to the Mac. Presently, these include Home, Apple News, and Voice Memos. More Marzipan apps are rumoured, and developers might be able to port apps, too.

Add it up, and it makes since that Apple would allow iOS apps, which may already support Siri Shortcuts, to offer Siri Shortcuts features on the Mac. Aside from this, 9to5Mac also claimed that Screen Time, an iOS-exclusive feature that reveals how much time you’ve spent using your device, will also come to the Mac with MacOS 10.15. This could help you manage your digital health on the desktop.

It sounds like this is the tip of the iceberg and that more features are coming to the Mac. For instance, we learned earlier this week that MacOS 10.15 will allow the iPad to serve as an external display for Macs. Buckle up and prepare to learn more soon. WWDC is just a couple months away.