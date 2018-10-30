Those saving up for a Rose Gold MacBook will have to rely on the second-hand market as Apple has ditched the colour scheme.

As part of the launch of the new MacBook Air, Mac Mini and iPad Pro models, Apple has refreshed its online store and one of the casualties is the metallic pink version of the 12-inch MacBook.

Instead, you can now buy it in the same Gold colour as the MacBook Air - itself a little more pinkish than the previous Gold colour used.

Indeed, all the colour options for the MacBook not match the new MacBook Air: Gold, Space Grey and Silver.

No other obvious changes have been made to the MacBook line-up, including price.

One other change to the MacBook range is on the top-of-the-line MacBook Pro 15-inch. It has a slight boost in graphics hardware, with the option to spec Radeon Pro Vega graphics.

The announcement was hidden at the bottom of the Apple MacBook Air press release, so is rather downplayed in the grand scheme of things. However, Apple does say that the new optional graphics processing can provide up to 60 per cent more performance for video editing, 3D design and rendering.