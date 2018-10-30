Apple debuts a new MacBook Air at long last

Apple has revised the MacBook Air with a 13.3-inch Retina display "and a whole lot more". There are two Thunderbolt 3-enabled USB-C ports, while the laptop comes in a gold colour in addition to silver and space grey, with a black bezel.

The new laptop features Intel's 8th Generation Core processors, starting with 128GB of storage (upgradeable to 1.5TB) and a Core i5 processor (including Intel UHD graphics). That base level configuration starts at $1,199.

It's 15.6mm thin and weighs around 1.2kg - that's only slightly heavier than the MacBook. Incredibly, the MacBook Air is now made from 100 per cent recycled aluminium. Apple says this reduces the laptop's carbon footprint by a half.

There's also Touch ID (thanks to Apple's T2 security chip which also enables "hey Siri"), while the 3.5mm headphone jack remains. There's no SD card slot this time though (shame). The speakers have also been given a full refresh with less plastic and they're now 25 percent louder.

Speaking on stage at Apple's October event today, Apple chief Tim Cook said that the MacBook Air was Apple's most beloved laptop and no wonder - it's still a popular design a decade after its original reveal.