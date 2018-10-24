  1. Home
This may be the strongest evidence yet that new Macs are coming

- Filings from the EEC have let the cat out of the bag

More evidence has emerged suggesting Apple will unveil new Macs sometime soon - maybe even at its 30 October hardware event.

The company registered new Macs with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). The filings, spotted by MySmartPrice and French website Consomac, include several Mac model numbers, mostly for existing models. Those machines are likely just being updated with minor changes such as latest macOS Mojave operating system. However, four of the Mac model numbers don't correspond with Apple's existing Mac lineup.

EEC/MySmartPriceThis May Be The Strongest Evidence Yet That New Macs Are Coming image 2

In other words, Apple has registered four all-new Mac models in Europe, right before its upcoming hardware event, which is largely expected to focus on new iPad Pro models as well as new Mac models. Rumours indicate Apple will introduce an entry-level 13-inch MacBook as a replacement for the MacBook Air, for instance, though some reports have suggested that machine could end up belonging to the 12-inch MacBook family.

The desktop Mac Mini, which has not been updated since 2014, is also expected to be totally revamped. It'll likely get upgraded internals and faster processors. Lastly, in terms of Macs, Apple's iMac range has not been updated in a couple years. So those could get a processor bump, too.

Apple's event will be held in New York City on 30 October at 10am PST. Pocket-lint will be there to bring you the latest as it happens.

