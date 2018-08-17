Apple plans to launch a new "entry-level" MacBook in September, according to a report by DigiTimes.

This 13-inch MacBook will start at $1,200, the report said, and will be powered by 14-nanometer Kaby Lake CPU architecture. Keep in mind, earlier this year, DigiTimes said Apple will release a new MacBook Air with a Retina display in the second half of 2018, and in another report, claimed it would be a 13-inch model. Another analyst at TrendForce believes Apple will release a new MacBook Air this autumn, too.

Plus, both well-respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman think Apple will release a new entry-level laptop later this year, though it's unclear if it'll be the updated MacBook or the first Retina MacBook Air. That said, Gurman said one of them should have a $999 starting price. Back to DigiTimes - it said Apple will use its iPhone event in September to announce a launch date for AirPower.

The wireless charging mat is expected to cost between $160 to $190. Apple unveiled it at the iPhone X event last September, but it has yet to reveal when it will launch or how much it will cost. Lastly, Apple might announce two new iPad Pro models this September: a 11-inch model and a 12.9-inch model, both with slimmer bezels and a TrueDepth Face ID camera. But Apple has "no further plan" for the iPad Mini.

DigiTimes also said Apple's next-generation iPad Pro models will feature a 18-watt USB-C power adapter for faster charging, and the website repeated previous rumors about Apple's new 2018 iPhone lineup, saying we should expect two OLED models - at 5.8 and 6.5 inches - a well as a 6.1-inch lower-cost LCD model. All three model will feature Face ID and edge-to-edge displays.

