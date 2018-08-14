Cheaper Apple MacBooks to enter production soon, report

Could we finally see the long-awaited Apple MacBook Air refresh soon? A report from inside the production chain suggests so.

Digitimes claims that Apple partner Quanta has received "orders for Apple's new inexpensive notebooks". That is said to include the new MacBook Air.

It has been rumoured for the last couple of months that Apple will be announcing new MacBooks this year, likely a refresh of the super slim MacBook with a Retina display-sporting MacBook Air also hotly tipped.

We certainly hope so. The last version of the latter was released five years ago, back in 2013. And it's been available from Apple ever since.

Talk of a refresh for that model has ramped up in very recent times, with hints that a 2018 MacBook Air could be cheaper than its predecessor - hence the "inexpensive" comment in Digitimes' report.

Some say it will cost from $799 - $200 less than the 2013 edition still listed on Apple.com.

Other commenters say that the new MacBook Air will come with all-new Intel chips inside, but the overall design could be very similar to what we have already.

You can read much more about the MacBook Air and other MacBook rumours doing the rounds in our piece here: New MacBook or MacBook Air specs and everything you need to know.

