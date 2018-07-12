Own a MacBook Pro but need more graphic processing power? Then you need to check out this latest Apple product.

Technically, it's a Blackmagic product. Blackmagic is a cinema company, and it worked closely with Apple to create a new product for MacBook Pro users who need more graphic processing power. That product, an external GPU, is based around a Radeon Pro 580 with 8GB of video memory. It should give you 2.8-times faster graphics performance on the 15-inch MacBook Pro and 8-times faster on the 13-inch model.

The Blackmagic eGPU features two Thunderbolt 3 ports, four USB 3 ports, and one HDMI 2 port, which means you could use it as a docking station. It'll support Thunderbolt 3 displays, too. But, with this external GPU, the main takeaway is that you should net smoother gaming experiences, improved graphics-intensive app workflows, and have premium virtual reality experiences - where you can even build VR content.

Keep in mind this announcement arrives alongside news that Apple has refreshed the MacBook Pro range. It upgraded its 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro notebooks. They both get new, enhanced spec and are available now. As well as speedier processors, they each get upgraded RAM, storage options, batteries, and quieter keyboards. You can read the full list of features and changes specs from here.

Anyway, those who are interested can purchase the Blackmagic eGPU now for $699. It's sold exclusively on Apple.com. The first units are expected to be delivered in two days. If you want to buy it in person, Apple will also sell it in select Apple retail stores worldwide.

