Apple MacBook Pro models updated with beefier processors and RAM

Apple has announced upgrades for its 13 and 15-inch MacBook Pro notebooks. They both get new, enhanced spec and are available now.

As well as speedier processors, they each get upgraded RAM, storage options, batteries and quieter keyboards.

The 2018 13-inch MacBook Pro can be spec'ed with either an Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor with up to 2.7GHz and double the eDRAM. Turbo Boost takes that up to 4.5GHz. You can also choose between 1TB or 2TB of storage.

It comes with Apple's own T2 system on chip for security features, plus a True Tone Retina display that adjust the white balance based on the ambient lighting and viewing circumstances.

The 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro gets a bump up to Intel Core i7 or Core i9 processor up to 2.9GHz with Turbo Boost up to 4.8GHz, maximum of 32GB DDR4 RAM (was 16GB previously), and up to 4TB of storage. You can opt for 2TB instead.

It also features the T2 SoC and True Tone Retina display.

Like the last versions, both laptops come with the revolutionary Touch Bar and Touch ID to unlock the device.

Prices in the US for the new MacBook Pros start at $1,799 for the 13-inch model, $2,399 for the 15-incher. In the UK, the 13-inch MacBook Pro will start at £1,749 while the 15-inch is £2,349.

Apple is also expected to announce upgrades to other devices in the near future, including a much-needed refresh for the Mac Mini. You can read all about the potential updates here.

