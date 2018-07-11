Apple will announce several updated devices this year, according to a respected analyst who regularly and successfully predicts Apple's plans.

The company is working on updating most of its product lines for the second half of 2018, per an investor's note shared by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors). He said refreshes are expected for iPhone, iPad, Mac mini, MacBook Pro, iMac, and Apple Watch. Of course, much of what Kuo shared has been reported on before or is assumed, but he provides a nice roundup of what we can expect nevertheless.

There are three iPhones in development: two OLED models in 5.8 and 6.5-inch sizes, and one lower-cost LED model that will be available in a 6.1-inch size. They will feature Face ID and A12 processors. The two OLED models will uniquely sport dual-lens cameras. In terms of iPads, Apple is working on two new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with full-screen designs and no Home button.

Apple is even working on a refreshed Mac Mini with a processor upgrade. Processor upgrades are also expected for the MacBook Pro and MacBook. Kuo said Apple is designing a new low-priced notebook, too. And finally, for Macs anyway, Kuo believes the iMac will get a major display performance upgrade as well as a processor refresh. Apple is working on two new Apple Watch models, as well.

They will have bigger displays and enhanced heart-rate detection features. They will also measure in at 1.57 inches (39.9mm) and 1.78 inches (45.2mm), which means they'll be about 15 per cent bigger than in the current models. Lastly, the AirPower should go into mass production in the third quarter of 2018. Kuo doesn't specify when all these products will launch, though we suspect in September.

In the past, Apple has also done October events, so we could see the new Macs and iPads appear then. We'll keep you posted.

