New Apple MacBooks and iPads imminent, EEC filing reveals

Apple will allegedly launch five new MacBook laptops and five new iPads in the coming months, according to a leaked filing posted by the Eurasian Economic Commission.

The EEC approves tech products for sale in Russia, Armenia and other Eurasian countries, so the list is almost a guarantee that certain products exist.

It doesn't actually detail what the devices are specifically, but there's plenty coming if it turns out to be 100 per cent genuine.

The five tablets - model numbers A1876, A1934, A1979, A2013 and A2014 - are said to have been running iOS 11 when tested for compliance by the EEC. The MacBooks - models A1931, A1932, A1988, A1989 and A1990 - were running MacOS 10.13 High Sierra.

While neither is the latest version of the respective operating system, it makes complete sense as it's unlikely approval can be given for a device running beta software. It also gives us a clue to when the new MacBooks and iPads will be announced.

As iOS 12 and MacOS Mojave are thought to be coming around September/October and the listed products have been approved running existing software, it is likely they will appear before then (with software updates to follow). That means we should see them later this month or August.

It complies with several other rumours about possible new MacBook Pro models, a new MacBook Air and iPad Pro replacements with Face ID. Watch this space.

