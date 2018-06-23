Apple has launched a keyboard repair program.

This program is for MacBook and MacBook Pro models with butterfly keys. The program is designed to address consumer complaints over keyboard keys that do not work properly. For instance, letters or characters that unexpectedly do not appear, or keys that feel "sticky," or keys that do not consistently respond. However, Apple said only a "small percentage" of its laptops from 2015 to 2017 are affected.

Keep in mind Apple is fighting off multiple potential class action lawsuits over its defective keyboards. A signed a Change.org petition has even surfaced in an attempt to get Apple's attention. Now, likely a result of all the commotion, Apple has confirmed customers can bring their MacBook or MacBook Pro into an Apple retail store or to an Apple Authorized Service Provider to receive a repair at no cost.

Here's what you need to know.

Apple has determined that some keyboards in certain MacBook and MacBook Pro models may not properly work. As a result, it's finally launching a program, called Keyboard Service Program, so that you can bring your laptop to an Apple Store or an Apple Authorized Service Provider, and then Apple will service it, free of charge. The type of service will be determined after the keyboard is examined.

Eligible MacBook and MacBook Pro models are listed below:

MacBook (Retina, 12-­inch, Early 2015)

MacBook (Retina, 12­-inch, Early 2016)

MacBook (Retina, 12-­inch, 2017)

MacBook Pro (13­-inch, 2016, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2016)

MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2017)

Note: To identify your model, on your MacBook, got to the Apple menu > About This Mac.

To initiate the repair process, find an Apple Authorized Service Provider, make an appointment at an Apple retail store, or mail the device into an Apple Repair Center after contacting Apple support. Go to Apple's help hub here for more details about contacting Apple Support.

Repairs may include the replacement of one or more keys or the entire keyboard, Apple said. However, if your MacBook or MacBook Pro has any damage, Apple said that issue will need to be repaired first. Also, in some cases, there may be a cost for the secondary repair.

