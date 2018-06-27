Apple detailed macOS Mojave (10.14) recently. It's the next version of macOS, the operating system that powers Apple Mac computers.

Apple has now released a beta version which is available for free download (don't put it on your main Mac!).

While iOS 12 will work on all the same devices that can run iOS 11 and tvOS 12 will run on the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV 4th generation, you might not be as lucky with the latest version of macOS. They may never work on your Mac or MacBook.

That's because Apple is not supporting some old devices with its latest Mac update.

macOS Mojave will only support Apple computers made from 2012 onwards. This might come as a shock for those who run macOS High Sierra on older machines - some that even go as far back as 2009.

MacBook (early 2015 or newer)

MacBook Air (mid-2012 or newer)

MacBook Pro (mid-2012 or newer)

Mac mini (mid-2012 or newer)

iMac (2012 or newer)

iMac Pro (from 2017)

Mac Pro (Late 2013, plus mid-2010 and mid-2012 models, recommended to have Metal-capable GPU)

Of course, Apple can't support its hardware forever. Some new features need better processing to work and the older a machine is, the less powerful it can be.

Read more: How to get the MacOS Mojave public beta running on your Mac

