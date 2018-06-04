Apple announces macOS Mojave as next major update, public beta coming late June

Apple has announced the next major update to macOS at WWDC 2018, called macOS Mojave. After years of naming its OS after mountains, Apple has now turned to the expansive desert in California.

One of the biggest new features within macOS 10.14 Mojave is a new Dark Mode that will change the colour theme and interface of your Mac to one that is, as the name suggests, darker. It's a feature that has been rumoured - and wanted - for some time, so it's good to see Apple has finally introduced. Of course, with a new macOS update also comes new wallpapers, and this time round it's no different as you get images of the Mojave desert at both day and night time.

Another new feature is Desktop Stacks that automatically arranges content on your desktop into 'Stacks'. It's especially handy if you have a particularly messy desktop. Stacks will group together images, PDFs, spreadsheets, word documents and movies among many others. If you're looking at a new image in a web browser, you can drag that image out onto the desktop to save it, and it will automatically move into the right Stack.

Apple has also introduced a new Gallery few within Finder that puts images, documents and all your other files in a row along the bottom, with the selected file being shown above. You can also quickly view metadata of any file in a tab on the right hand side of the Finder window.

Markup has been added to Quick Look too, so now when you highlight a file and press the space bar to Quick Look at it, you now have the option to access Markup. The use depends on the type of file you're looking at, for example, you can add doodles and signatures on documents, or you can trim a video down in length.

Other new features include Continuity, which lets you take photos and scans on your iPhone or iPad and drop them straight into documents on Mac, Voice Memos, the News app and Home app, so you can control smart home products directly from your computer.

MacOS Mojave will be available from "the fall", with a developers preview available now and a public beta of the software arriving in "late June" at beta.apple.com.

