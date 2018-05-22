  1. Home
  2. Laptops
  3. Laptop news
  4. Apple laptop news

Apple officially invites media to 4 June keynote at WWDC 2018

  • It's at 10am PST/1pm EST/5pm GMT

Apple has invited the press to its official 2018 Worldwide Developers Conference keynote.

The company already revealed it planned to hold an event from 4 June, but now, it's confirmed it will give a keynote address on Monday, 4 June at 10am PST. Since Apple typically has a keynote on the first day of WWDC, we expected this announcement. In past years, Apple used its keynote to unveil new software updates and sometimes new hardware products. You can read all about what it might unveil this year here.

Generally speaking, there should be new versions of iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS unveiled at the conference, and maybe even new iPad Pro models with edge-to-edge displays and support for Face ID. We may also see new Macs. Apple regularly refreshes Macs, including the iMac, MacBook Pro, and MacBook, which are currently all needing updating for 2018. Apple might also launch AirPower.

Apple image 2

Announced in September alongside the iPhone X, AirPower is a charging mat that's designed to charge iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus models. We'll know for sure soon. Pocket-lint will provide live coverage from the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.

