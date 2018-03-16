Apple's Field Trip event is on! Are new iPads or MacBooks coming?

Apple has invited the media to a spring event on March 27 in Chicago.

The event is education-themed and has the tagline "let's take a field trip" before inviting us to "hear creative new ideas for teachers and students" We're thinking new iPad Pros, possibly new MacBooks (including a MacBook Air replacement?), and an upgraded Apple Pencil.

There should also be the announcement of a release date for the AirPower wireless charging mat.

On average, Apple holds two to three events per year, although it only held one major event last year in September. That's the second time in a decade it limited product announcements to a single showcasing.

Still, it's held five events in March, so we suspected an invite was coming for some sort of event in the spring. Now that it's arrived, we've turned our attention to what may be unveiled, but that's trickier to work out.

Looking back at past springtime or "special" events, Apple announced new Macs just once. However, there are rumours of an entry-level MacBook or MacBook Air in the works.

If the company doesn't unveil any new laptops at its March event, you can expect them to show up in June, when Apple holds its annual developer conference. Keep in mind it refreshed the iMac range and introduced a new iMac Pro at that show.

As for iPad announcements, of the last eight iPad unveilings, roughly half of them occurred in the springtime. And, wouldn't you know it: Apple is reportedly about to unveil two new iPads, which are rumoured to land in retail stores in just a couple of weeks. We'll know more soon, of course, on 27 March, when Apple executives take the stage at its Field Trip event to show off whatever it's been cooking up behind the scenes.

Just remember, if you don't see what you were hoping for, WWDC 2018 will take place this summer, and new wares could appear. For more leaks and rumours and clues about what might surface at the developer conference, see Pocket-lint's complete guide here.