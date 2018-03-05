Apple to release an updated MacBook Air this year

Apple will indeed launch an all-new MacBook Air in the second quarter of 2018, according to usually-reliable KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The MacBook Air hasn't undergone a proper upgrade in several years now, although it did get a few minor upgrades in 2017, but it's the only notebook in Apple's lineup that doesn't have a Retina display.

While Kuo doesn't reveal exactly what Apple will update in the new model, he says a new version will arrive with a lower price tag and will help improve overall MacBook sales by 10 - 15 per cent. Despite not being shown some proper love for some time, the MacBook Air has remained a strong seller for Apple, so the company won't be looking to discontinue it anytime soon.

If Apple does launch it in Q2 of 2018, that would mean we'll see it on shelves sometime between April and June, which infers it could be announced at WWDC, which is believed to be taking place at the very beginning of June.

It's not the first time we've heard about the possibility of a new MacBook Air, as earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that Apple was working on its very own custom co-processors to put into two new notebooks and a new desktop and DigiTimes reported that the tech giant was working on a new 13-inch MacBook model, although didn't explicitly state whether it was an Air or some other model.