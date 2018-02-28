This Apple patent depicts a MacBook with a Touch Bar for the keyboard

Apple really couldn't care less if you hate the Touch Bar.

How do we know? It went ahead and patented a concept that essentially imagines a MacBook with a Touch Bar for the entire keyboard. Technically, it's a patent for a "dual display equipment with enhanced visibility and suppressed reflections full OLED display keyboard" - or rather, a full OLED display keyboard. The patent, first spotted by Patently Apple, actually describes two versions of such a device.

One sounds just like a MacBook with two screens connected by a hinge. In order to reduce reflections from the two screens facing each other, Apple describes using polarisers. It's pretty neat, but if you don't like the Touch Bar, we doubt you'd go for this product. After all, the Touch Bar was just a small OLED strip that replaced the function keys at the top of the MacBook Pro's keyboard.

As for the other concept, it details a keyboard-screen accessory for a device, like an iPad keyboard accessory, for example. That's certainly not as interesting, but we still enjoy seeing what Apple is quietly cooking up. This is just a patent, however, and it may never come to fruition.