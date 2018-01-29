Apple might release three new Macs with its own custom co-processors

Apple plans to put custom co-processors in at least three new Mac models, according to Bloomberg.

These models will include updated notebooks and a new desktop. They could be released this year, too. Now, this report follows another rumour that claimed Apple will release a new entry-level 13-inch MacBook this year. Apple's current Mac lineup consists of the MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, iMac Pro, Mac Pro, and the Mac mini.

Bloomberg's report mostly details how Apple is focusing on in-house chip design - in an effort to curb its dependence on Qualcomm and similar companies - rather than news about the upcoming Macs. So, it's unclear which notebooks will be updated and what kind of desktop we can expect, but it looks like they'll have custom co-processors.

So, let's keep in mind that Apple's MacBook and MacBook Pro models haven't been majorly updated since 2015 - if you ignore the new Touch Bar models from 2016, which feature Apple's custom T1 chip for authenticating Touch ID and securing Apple Pay respectively. Apple's MacBook models also do not feature a custom co-processor.

As for Apple's desktops, the iMac Pro has Apple's custom T2 chip that integrates with other components. It has a Secure Enclave, as well, which enables new encrypted storage and secure boot capabilities. Apple has also confirmed in the past it was working on a new Mac Pro, and it's teased a new Mac Mini, which hasn't been updated in years.

We'll keep you posted as we learn more.