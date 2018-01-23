Apple might launch an all-new 13-inch MacBook later this year

Apple is reportedly developing a new 13-inch MacBook.

It will be launched sometime during the second half of this year, according to DigiTimes, which is well-known for leaking Apple-related news and having deep industry sources, though it also has a so-so track record. Its latest report has few details, but it seems like Apple's next MacBook will likely replace the existing 13-inch MacBook Air.

Currently, Apple's entry-level laptop computer is the 13-inch MacBook Air, which starts at $999. Apple last updated some components, like the processor, inside the MacBook Air in 2017, but it hasn't updated other features, such as the display, in years. It's the only notebook the company still sells that does not have a Retina display.

Many had assumed Apple wanted the 12-inch MacBook to replace the MacBook Air. However, due to the Air's affordability, sales have remained strong. Consider that the 13-inch MacBook Pro with no Touch Bar starts at $1,299, $300 more than the entry-level Air model. As for the 11-inch MacBook Air, it was discontinued entirely.

Anyway, we don't yet know much about this all-new 13-inch MacBook, including what form it would take or how it would differ from existing 12-inch MacBook or 13-inch MacBook Pro models. DigiTimes' sources said a company named General Interface Solution "is expected to land more LCM (LCD module orders) for the new computer."

So, maybe the new 13-inch MacBook will have an LCD display, leaving open the possibility for Apple to upgrade its Pro line with OLED displays. Apple has also considered moving to ARM-based core processor chips for future MacBooks. Of course, none of this is set in stone yet, so we will keep you posted as we learn more.

Recommended Mac Cleaning Software: See CleanMyMac 3 in action on your Mac ( Try it free ). It has all the tools to take care of your system. Full cleaning, optimization, health monitoring, and even more to help your Mac run at full speed. You can uninstall unwanted apps, fix system errors, and improve performance — just in a few clicks. During a full scan with CleanMyMac, the average user finds about 74 GB of junk to clear out. Reclaim more free space on your hard drive and make your Mac as good as new.