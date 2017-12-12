Apple’s iMac Pro will be available from 14 December, starting at $4,999
- There's no word yet on UK pricing
You can buy Apple's new iMac Pro from 14 December.
The company has announced its latest workstation will be available this week, with pricing starting at $4,999 in the US. It's a top-of-the-line machine with a 27-inch Retina 4K display. The powerful, all-in-one desktop can handle video and graphics editing and real-time 3D rendering. You can even use it for virtual reality content creation.
Apple said you configure the iMac Pro and max-out its specs so that it comes with an 18-core Intel Xeon processor, 4TB of SSD storage, 128GB of ECC RAM, and an AMD Radeon Pro Vega 64 graphics processor with 16GB of HBM2 memory. It comes with a new thermal design, too, which promises 80-per cent more cooling than a standard iMac.
Other features include a 1080p front camera, stereo speakers, four microphones, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, a 10 Gigabit Ethernet port, four USB-A 3.0 ports, an SD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and the ability to support up to two 5K displays or four 4K displays at 60Hz simultaneously.
In terms of design, the iMac Pro coms with a space grey enclosure, and in the product box, you'll find an included space grey Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad, Magic Mouse 2, and Magic Trackpad 2.
Apple first previewed the iMac Pro at WWDC 2017 in June.
