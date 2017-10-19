Did Tim Cook just reveal in an email that a new Mac Mini is coming?

It's been a few years since Apple updated the Mac Mini.

As a result, most people think it is dead. But is it? According to MacRumors, which posted an email from Apple CEO Tim Cook to a Mac Mini user, the device will still be an important part of Apple's product line going forward. Cook said it was "not time to share any details," but he essentially teased that a new Mac Mini is coming down the pipeline.

The Mac Mini is a Mac, but without a mouse, keyboard, or display. It is an affordable desktop machine that many customers, including some of us at Pocket-lint, love, though because it hasn't been updated in years, we wouldn't recommend it. The Mac Mini user who emailed Cook wanted to find out if Apple plans to update it anytime soon.

In typical Apple fashion, Cook didn't reply with a definitive yes or no, but his response reminds us of what Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller recently said about the Mac Mini: "The Mac mini is an important product in our lineup and we weren't bringing it up because it's more of a mix of consumer with some pro use," Schiller said.

Now, it's not clear when Apple would introduce a new Mac Mini. If we had to guess, it won't be until 2018. But that's just speculation, as there there have been no leaks or reports about a coming refresh.

Recommended Mac Cleaning Software: See CleanMyMac 3 in action on your Mac ( Try it free ). It has all the tools to take care of your system. Full cleaning, optimization, health monitoring, and even more to help your Mac run at full speed. You can uninstall unwanted apps, fix system errors, and improve performance — just in a few clicks. During a full scan with CleanMyMac, the average user finds about 74 GB of junk to clear out. Reclaim more free space on your hard drive and make your Mac as good as new.