(Pocket-lint) - Apple is holding a special event in October, likely to unveil new hardware. During past years, specifically during its autumn events, Apple has announced new products such as Macs. Here, then, is what the Cupertino company might unveil during this show, plus how to watch the action unfold

The Unleashed event will be broadcast from Apple Park on Monday 18 October 2021, at 10am PDT. Here are a few different local times for reference:

10am PDT on 18 October

1pm EST on 18 October

6pm BST on 18 October

Apple sent out invites teasing its special event with the tagline "Unleashed" - a possible clue that more powerful M1X MacBook Pro laptops might appear.

Like many other Apple event announcements, if you open the invite itself on a newer iPhone and then tap on it, you’ll see an easter egg pop up. This particular one shows the event date as well as an Apple logo whizzing by you. You can preview the augmented reality experience in the tweet here.

The superb HP Days sale has great savings on new computers By Pocket-lint Promotion · 12 October 2021

You can watch the event from the Apple website or via the YouTube video above.

Here is everything Apple will probably announce during the event...

Apple's long-rumoured M1X-powered MacBook Pro laptops will surely appear. It's thought to have developed 14-inch and 16-inch models - all powered by a so-called "M1X" processor that's made by Apple. Other expected features include a mini-LED display with flatter edges, support for MagSafe charging, an HDMI port, an SD card slot, and no Touch Bar. That's right. The traditional row of function keys will be brought back.

Apple is rumoured to be readying a new Mac mini with up to 64GB RAM, a 10-core CPU, and 16 or 32 graphics cores. It might have a new industrial design, too.

Finally, Apple will likely announce an official release date for its next major update to the Mac operating system. Previewed earlier this year, macOS Monterey is currently in beta testing and is expected to be released to the public any day now. We wouldn't be surprised if it's released shortly after the event.

Well, AirPods 3 have been rumuored for over a year. Perhaps they too will be announced this autumn, maybe event during Apple's Unleashed event?