It's back to school season, and Apple is feeling generous towards current and prospective students. As of today, Apple is giving students who buy select Mac and iPads either from an Apple Store or online, a free pair of Beats headphones.

Students will get a free pair of Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones when buying a MacBook, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac or Mac Pro plus 20 percent off the AppleCare Protection plan. And if you're thinking of getting an iPad Pro, then you can get a sizeable discount on that, too.

Apple will also give you Powerbeats3 Wireless for free instead. There's also money off the Apple Pencil and the pro apps bundle which includes Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro X, Motion 5, Compressor 4, and MainStage 3.

Education pricing is available to current and newly accepted university students, parents buying for university students, and teachers and education staff at all levels. Apple will verify your student or staff status with Unidays before you start shopping.

Apple is also keen to point out that you can use the Beats headphones with an Apple Music subscription, which is available at a discounted rate of £4.99 a month for students.

And using Apple's GiveBack scheme you can also get credit towards your new Mac or iPad by trading in an eligible device for an Apple Store Gift Card or instant credit in a store. Check out Apple's back to school offers.

