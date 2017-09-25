  Will my Mac run MacOS High Sierra?

Apple's latest version of MacOS comes out on 25 September. But can your Mac run it?

While at its mostly annual developers conference in San Jose, Apple showed off MacOS High Sierra, a major update to the MacOS Sierra operating system announced last year. Apple tends to update the software powering its Macs every year, and 2017 is no different. Except, instead of unveiling an all-new version with its own name, Apple announced it simply chose to refine and perfect Sierra.

So, with that, we get High Sierra. And Apple has some good news for those of us who own older Macs. Unlike some of Apple's other major software updates, the new release of MacOS will support older hardware. That is, it will run on any Mac that currently runs Sierra. Last year, Sierra dropped support for several 2007, 2008, and 2009-era Macs, so it's welcomed news to hear that's not the case again.

Here's everything you need to know about High Sierra, including the full list of supported machines.

On 5 June, Apple previewed the next version of MacOS. It's called High Sierra. Many of the new features include behind-the-scene updates that will make your Mac seem faster and more secure. For instance, the new OS will allow for virtual reality and augment reality content. Safari also got a number of improvements, including the ability block autoplay videos and stop advertisers from tracking you.

Apple's iCloud service will also now remember your messages, among other things. Check out Pocket-lint's High Sierra piece for more information. The software is now available for developers and will be released to the public this autumn. It'll be free to download and use.

Here is the official list of supported hardware:

MacBook: Late 2009 or later

iMac/iMac Pro:Late 2009 or later

MacBook Air: 2010 or later

MacBook Pro: 2010 or later

Mac mini: 2010 or later

Mac Pro: 2010 or later

In other words, anything made more than seven years ago is obsolete and will no longer be supported.

Not all features in MacOS High Sierra will work on older hardware. For instance, 4K HEVC content will need a Mac with a sixth‑generation Intel Core processor or newer. We'll keep you posted when we learn about other exceptions.

Starting 25 September, the finished version of MacOS High Sierra will roll out to Mac users via an over-the-air update. When High Sierra goes live, you can get it by clicking the Apple logo in the top left corner of the screen and then selecting About This Mac > Software Update.

