Apple reveals the iMac Pro, its most powerful Mac ever

Apple has used its WWDC 2017 keynote to unveil the iMac Pro. Not content with updating the regular line of iMac all-in-one computers, it's also super-charging the iMac for professionals until a redesigned Mac Pro comes along in 2018.

Sitting in the same design as the conventional iMac, the iMac Pro takes things to the next level with a huge amount of power. To make sure that everyone knows you're using the iMac Pro, it comes in Space Grey, so it looks pretty mean, certainly in the flesh.

It's based on the 27-inch 5K iMac design, so you have that new display, offering increased brightness and better colours from its 10-bit panel, but internally, this is a machine built for professional power.

The starting configuration equips you with an 8-core Xeon processor, but there will be options for 10-core or 18-core versions too. It's not just the CPU that's ramped up, but it will be equipped with the new Radeon Vega GPUs, offering up to 16GB of vRAM.

Apple says this is the most powerful Mac that they've never made and to accommodate all that power, they've had to redesign the cooling for this machines too, claiming that it will pump 80 per cent more air through to keep it running cool.

Of course this $4999 machine isn't pitched at the average consumer, it's for those who want develop in the VR environment for that new VR support, including HTC Vive, that's coming to Mac, or to work on machine learning development and so on.

Be warned though: $4999 is for the entry level specification which will be available from December…