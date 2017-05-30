Is this a sign Apple will launch new MacBook Pro laptops at WWDC 2017?

Want more proof that Apple might launch new MacBook Pros in June?

Well, if you check out Apple's online store, the free shipping times for the 15-inch MacBook Pro are now estimated for between 6 June to 8 June in the US, rather than the usual same-day shipping. Keep in mind Apple's WWDC 2017 keynote is scheduled for 5 June.

Apple typically uses its mostly-annual developers conference to announce new software updates to existing products, giving developers a chance to become acquainted with the changes and maybe get their third-party integrations, tie-ins, services, and apps ready. However, this year, Apple may announce hardware updates, according to Bloomberg, which has said we can expect new laptops at WWDC.

Apple likely wants to keep its MacBook laptop line fresh for customers, especially due to recent hardware pushes from rivals, such as Microsoft, as well as declining iPad sales. It is reportedly planning three new laptops: the MacBook Pro will get a faster Kaby Lake processor from Intel, a new version of the 12-inch MacBook with a faster Intel chip, and the 13-inch MacBook Air will get a new processor.

The new MacBook Pro delivery estimates on Apple's site seems to give more weight to Bloomberg's report about Apple planning to launch new MacBook Pro and 12-inch MacBook models on 5 June at WWDC. However, the 13-inch MacBook Pro models remain in stock for delivery as early as tomorrow. It's not clear whether that's due to more supply, or maybe Apple has no planned updates for that model.

The updated MacBook Pro laptops will apparently still look the same; they're only getting different internal architecture. In other words, none of the updates are major changes. The MacBook and MacBook Air are definitely due for an update, though, considering they were last updated in 2016 and 2015, respectively. Check out Pocket-lint's WWDC round-up to see what else Apple may announce at its keynote.