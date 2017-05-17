Apple could update its entire MacBook line at WWDC next month
- Bloomberg: Apple will refresh laptop lineup at WWDC 2017
- The MacBook Pro will get a faster Kaby Lake processor
- A new 12-inch MacBook will debut with a faster Intel chip
- The 13-inch MacBook Air will get a new processor too
- None of the updates will be major changes
- Apple will hold its WWDC main keynote on 5 June 2017
Apple will debut new hardware WWDC, rather than simply focus on software, according to a new report.
Apple typically uses its mostly-annual developers conference to announce new software updates to existing products, giving developers a chance to become acquainted with the changes and maybe get their third-party integrations, tie-ins, services, and apps ready. However, this year, Apple will also announce hardware updates. It will refresh its laptop lineup at WWDC 2017 in June, according to Bloomberg.
Apple is planning three new laptops: the MacBook Pro will get a faster Kaby Lake processor from Intel, a new version of the 12-inch MacBook with a faster Intel chip, and the 13-inch MacBook Air will get a new processor. Bloomberg noted Apple wants to keep its MacBook laptop line fresh for customers, especially due to recent hardware pushes from rivals, such as Microsoft, as well as declining iPad sales.
The updated MacBook Pros will apparently still look the same; they're only getting different internal architecture. In other words, none of the updates are major changes. The MacBook and MacBook Air are definitely due for an update, considering they were last updated in 2016 and 2015, respectively. Check out Pocket-lint's WWDC round-up to see what else Apple may announce at its 5 June keynote.
Keep in mind Apple has been working on a new in-house chip for future MacBook Pro models, which would manage their low-power mode, but it's unclear if that chip will be ready in time for WWDC 2017.
