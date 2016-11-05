Apple sale offers all USB-C adapters at discount, stock up now for new MacBook Pro
You need to buy around £226 worth of cables and adapters, if you want to use Apple's new MacBook Pro.
When Apple announced its latest laptops at an event in late October, it revealed the new MacBook Pro dropped all legacy ports in favour of some Thunderbolt 3 ports. The new tech allows you to charge your laptop and other devices as well as hook up peripherals all through the same type of jack, but it also means you need USB-C-style adapters for all your existing devices in order to plug them into the new MacBook Pro.
The move was criticised by many, but in a surprise to all, Apple has reduced its Apple Store prices on all USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 peripherals, as well as the prices on Apple's USB-C adapters and cables, according to Engadget. This is a sale that will last from 27 October to 31 December.
Here's the new Apple Store prices:
- USB-C to USB Adapter - (from $19) $9
- Thunderbolt 3 to Thunderbolt 2 Adapter - (from $49) $29
- USB-C to Lightning Cable (1m) - (from $25) $19
- USB-C to Lightning Cable (2m) - (from $35) $29
- USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter - (from $69) $49
- USB-C VGA Multiport Adapter - (from $69) $49
- SanDisk Extreme Pro SD UHS-II Card USB-C Reader - (from $49) $29
- All other third party USB-C peripherals - 25 per cent off
If you bought one of these adapters or peripherals shortly before the sale began, you can return it for a refund, The Verge reported. Oh, and Apple said its sale will not include Apple USB-C power adaptors or the 2m USB-C charge cable.
