Here's how much the new MacBook Pro will cost you in new adapters and cables

Apple has just announced the 2016 MacBook Pro, representing the first major overhaul of the company's ubiquitous laptop since 2012. There have been screen changes, processor upgrades and a bit of weight loss over the years, but the new model is completely new.

The 2016 model is much, much thinner than before, thinner than the MacBook Air at its thickest point in fact, but to achieve that, Apple has had to remove an awful lot of ports and connections, ones that you've grown to know and love. Apple shows no mercy in the search of thinness.

Now, if you want to connect anything to the MacBook Pro (2016) you'll need to via any of the four Thunderbolt 3 ports - there's two ports on the 13in MacBook Pro without Touch Bar.

That means you can't simply plug in your USB devices, including your iPhone or SD cards, or devices that use HDMI. If you want to do anything with the MacBook Pro, and considering you've bought a Pro, you're probably going to want to, you're going to need an awful lot of adapters.

Fortunately, Apple's store is now bursting with the things, but they don't come cheap. A 1m USB-C to Lightning cable to connect your iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch will set you back £25, but if you want 2 metres, you'll need to part with £35.

Apple ships each MacBook Pro (2016) with a 61W USB-C power adapter and a 2m USB-C cable, replacements of these cost £69 and £19 respectively.

If you want to transfer photos from your camera to your MacBook Pro you'll need an SD card to USB-C adapter, SanDisk has one on the Apple Online Store for £45.

If you want to connect any other USB devices, a USB-C to USB adapter will cost you £19 and a USB-C to Thunderbolt 2 adapter costs £49.

Not cheap then, but when it comes to Apple you don't tend to expect anything less. It's unfortunate Apple has gone down the route of removing what will likely be vital ports for a lot of Pro users.

If you buy one of everything on this list, not including the 3m USB-C to Lightning cable, you're look at £226 worth of cables and adapters. Or you could combine almost all the ports you'd need into one box and get the OWC USB-C dock for £170. Just saying.