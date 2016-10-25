New MacBook Pro with OLED touch panel revealed in massive leak

Apple's new MacBook Pro will feature an OLED touch panel that offers built-in Touch ID and works with Apple Pay.

Apple released MacOS Sierra 10.12.1 on 24 October with hidden images of Apple Pay, according to MacRumours and 9to5Mac. They showed a yet-to-be-unveiled MacBook Pro with an OLED touch panel. Apple has been rumoured to be developing such a device and might introduce it during an event on 27 October. The leaked images not only confirm the laptop is coming, but gives us a good look at the new touch panel's functionality.

As you can see, the OLED touch panel is located at the top of the MacBook Pro's keyboard, where the physical function keys would normally be located. The touch panel appears to support Touch ID, and you can even see it being used with Apple Pay. Apple might brand the OLED touch panel "Magic Toolbar". It's rumoured to be contextual, allowing it to change options based on what's displayed on the MacBook Pro's screen.

When used with Apple Pay, the OLED touch panel will ask a customer to confirm a purchase with a finger on the panel. That means Touch ID is built directly into the OLED touch panel. Otherwise, the new MacBook Pro looks a lot like existing models. It should be thinner and lighter than previous MacBook Pros, but thickness can't be determined in Tuesday's leaked images. We also can't see ports or any hardware tucked inside.

However, we can see that the font on the keys has changed. Look closely and you'll see the "R" key is different, for instance. It also looks like Apple has ditched the Escape key, the physical one anyway. Elsewhere, the upcoming machine is expected to feature four USB-C ports, a headphone jack, and more ports for HDMI, MagSafe port, and SD card.

We should know more on Thursday at 10 am PST, when Apple unveils the MacBook Pro in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes.