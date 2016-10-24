Apple will unveil not one, but three new MacBooks on Thursday

Apple has sent out media invites for its "Hello again" event on Thursday 26 October which is expected to revolve around the MacBook. 9to5Mac.com has picked up some Russian trademark filings that point to Apple announcing three new models with numbers: A1706, A1707 and A1708.

9to5Mac also cites usually reliable leaksters KGI as saying Apple would unveil three new MacBooks on stage in Cupertino.

The filings don't give away details of specifications or features of the laptops, but merely confirms their existence. It's likely that all three models will be made available for pre-order the same day they're announced. Both the Russian filings and KGI's report say there won't be any new iMacs or a 5K external display unveiled at Apple's event, but they may be announced sometime in 2017.

The MacBook Pro will finally get an update and usher in a number of major updates, including improved internal components, a Touch ID fingerprint scanner and an OLED shortcut bar in place of the quick action function keys on MacBooks at the moment.

They should arrive in 13-inch and 15-inch variants and have USB Type-C ports and Thunderbolt 3 but there's a possibility Apple will kill the headphone jack, like it did with the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

We'll know everything for sure this coming Thursday as we'll be reporting live from the event in Cupertino.