Apple sends out invites to 27 October event likely for new MacBook Pro

It's official: Apple is holding another event this autumn.

Nearly two months after unveiling the latest iPhone models, the Cupertino, CA-based company has invited the media to an event on 27 October. The tagline on the invite, "hello again," is an obvious nod to the Mac, as Apple originally introduced the product with the word "hello" in 1984. Several reports have also previously claimed that Apple plans to introduce a new MacBook Pro soon.

The laptop line hasn't been given a significant upgrade since 2012. In recent years, it's only added a Retina display, Force Touch trackpad, and some improved specs. An entire overhaul has been rumoured for some time. The new MacBook Pro is rumoured to be slimmer with a flatter keyboard featuring an OLED strip. This strip, which replaces the standard function keys, will reportedly be dubbed the "Dynamic Function Row".

You can read more about this upcoming MacBook Pro update in Pocket-lint's rumour round-up here. Keep in mind Bloomberg claimed in August that Apple is also readying a iMac desktop, new MacBook Air, and new standalone 5K display. Also, the last event Apple held in October was in 2014, when the company revealed the iPad Air 2, the latest iMac, and shared details on the OS X Yosemite.

Apple will live-stream its event at 10 am PST on 27 October. Stay tuned to Pocket-lint's Apple hub for the latest news.