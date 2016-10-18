Apple might unveil all-new MacBook Pro at 27 October event

Apple will hold another hardware event this autumn, but this time it's for the next-generation MacBook Pro.

According to Recode, Apple is planning an event for 27 October, when it will unveil a new MacBook Pro. The line hasn't been given a significant upgrade since 2012. It's only added a Retina display, Force Touch trackpad, and some improved specs. An entire overhaul has been rumoured for some time. The new MacBook Pro could be slimmer with a flatter keyboard featuring an OLED strip.

This touchscreen strip, which will replace the standard function keys, is reportedly dubbed the "Dynamic Function Row". You can read more about this upcoming MacBook Pro update in Pocket-lint's rumour round-up here. Keep in mind there are two sizes of MacBook Pro: a 13-inch model that was last updated in March 2015, and a 15-inch model that was last updated in May 2015. So, a new MacBook Pro with all new specs is expected.

Bloomberg also previously claimed that Apple's autumn hardware event will showcase new MacBook Pro laptops, as well as a new iMac desktop, new MacBook Air, and new standalone 5K display. The last event Apple held in October was back in 2014, when the company revealed the iPad Air 2, the latest version of the iMac, and shared details on the OS X Yosemite operating system.

