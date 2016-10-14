  1. Home
Your next Apple Mac keyboard could look like this, with assignable keys

It has been rumoured for a while that Apple will be unveiling a refreshed MacBook Pro before the end of the year, which will feature an OLED strip that can be assigned tasks and keys as you see fit. However, that might not be the only device on the horizon with customisable functionality.

The company is rumoured to be in talks to acquire startup Sonder Design. And any partnership on that front could result in a dynamic keyboard for all Apple computers.

Australian firm Sonder is backed by Foxconn, one of Apple's main manufacturing suppliers, and builds keyboards where many of the keys are clear with E Ink screens behind them. That means you can assign whatever you want for each key, be that a letter, symbol or even emoticon.

Its current concept keyboard even looks like Apple's own Bluetooth model that is already available for Mac. The Sonder version is also wireless, so can be used on iPad, Android phones and tablets, PC and other Bluetooth devices too.

It is available for pre-order on Sonder's website for $199 and this rumour could, of course, simply be a way to direct people to its availability. However, considering Apple's move towards a similar concept on its next flagship laptop, it seems like a logical next step.

