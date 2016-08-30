Huge Apple Mac range refresh tipped for October

Apple has been tipped to replace the MacBook Pro for a while, but it is alleged that the majority of the Mac line-up, save for the current MacBook, is soon to be refreshed.

Bloomberg reports that a Mac hardware refresh will include new models for iMac and MacBook Air, to go along with the much-rumoured thinner, more capable MacBook Pro. There will also be a 5K standalone monitor made by LG added to the range, it claims.

The news site's sources also claim that the launches could come in October. Apple is hosting an event on 7 September, but it is thought that it will predominantly focus on the iPhone 7 models and iOS 10 upgraded features.

There might therefore be a second event a month later to announce the new laptops and desktop models.

The new MacBook Air is said to adopt USB Type-C connectivity, much like the current MacBook, while the new iMacs will offer an option for AMD graphics processing.

We've heard plenty about the new MacBook Pro before, with talk on its assignable OLED function key panel, thinner build and the new Mac OS, Sierra. We suspect it will be the star of any possible launch event.

Bloomberg also reports that a new iPad Pro is in the pipeline, with a possible 10.5-inch screen over the current 9.7-inch version currently sported, but that won't be launched until March next year at the earliest.

A software update for iPad Pro is also expected to add new features for the Apple Pencil stylus.