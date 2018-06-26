The next version of MacOS is here.

While at WWDC 2018, Apple announced and previewed MacOS Mojave, a major update to the High Sierra operating system. It includes many behind-the-scene upgrades that will make your Mac seem more powerful, more secure, and faster. It also has several front-facing, attention-grabbing features, including a system-wide Dark Mode. But you don't have to wait for it to officially release.

Apple just opened the Mojave public beta program, marking yet another time the company has allowed anyone to download and run a major pre-release version of its desktop OS before a formal release. It also just opened the iOS 12 public beta for iPhone and iPad users. You can read all about that from here. If you want to get MacOS Mojave up and running on your Mac now, keep reading.

Note: If you've already joined a public beta for macOS, you don't need to register again. Just sign in with the same Apple ID.

Go to beta.apple.com in Safari on your Mac. Click on Sign up to get started. (If you've already signed up for a past beta, click Sign in and skip to "How to enroll your Mac".) Enter you Apple ID email address and password. Click Sign in.

Once you're signed in, you can start downloading.

Go to beta.apple.com. Click on the macOS tab. Click Download macOS Public Beta Access Utility. Open the file from your Downloads window. Double-click the package to run the installer. The Mac App Store will automatically open to the Updates section. Click Update to download and install the public beta software. After the software has been downloaded, your Mac will automatically restart.

Note: The macOS Mojave installer will automatically open when it's downloaded.

Launch Install macOS Mojave Public Beta app, if it's not. Click Continue at the bottom. If prompted to make a backup, click Continue in the dropdown. If you already did, click Cancel. Click Continue at the bottom. Click Agree to accept the licensing terms. Click Agree again to confirm. Click on the drive you want for install. Click Install. Enter you administrator password and click OK. Click Restart, if your Mac doesn't restart automatically. Once your Mac restarts, it'll be running macOS Mojave.

Before you get excited about MacOS Mojave, see if your Mac is compatible:

MacOS Mojave will only support Apple computers made from 2012 onwards. This might come as a shock for those who run macOS High Sierra on older machines - some that even go as far back as 2009.

The Mojave public beta is not the final, stable version intended for all consumers. The final version will release this autumn. As for the public beta version, it might include several bugs that have yet to be discovered or fixed. You should therefore only download and install the beta on a machine that's not your primary computer. And always back up your data and files first (see Apple's support page).

The OS X and iOS public betas come with a Feedback Assistant app, which can be opened from the second page of the Home screen on your iOS device or from the Dock on your Mac. You can learn more about the app here. The app is also available from the Help menu of any app.

Sometime this autumn, the finished version of MacOS Mojave will roll out to Mac users via an over-the-air update. When Mojave goes live, you can get it by clicking the Apple logo in the top left corner of the screen and then selecting About This Mac > Software Update.

Apple also has a guide and instructions on how to get both betas.

