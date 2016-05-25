  1. Home
New Apple MacBooks may have built-in 4G LTE network connection

|
Apple's WWDC is just around the corner and 2016 is due for a refreshed line of MacBook laptops to add to the recently released 12-inch Retina model. This time though it might be more than just a refresh. Apple could introduce independently network connected MacBooks with their own 4G.

A patent has been discovered, which was filed by Apple, showing a laptop with its own network connecting capabilities. While iPads and iPhones have the ability to use a SIM for network connection anywhere, MacBooks currently can't. These need a Wi-Fi or wired connection to get online, something that seems old when you think about how often laptops need to be online.

Laptops with SIM capabilities already exist but this would be the first time Apple has gone down that route. Other rumours suggest the company is gong to unveil a new MacBook Pro line with big changes including an OLED touch bar instead of function keys.

If Apple does add SIM capabilities to its MacBooks it's possible the data connection deals will allow for purchase through phone networks. That could mean paying monthly for a MacBook or even including deals with phone and laptop. But, of course, this is early days stuff as it's just a patent so we're not holding our breath.

READ: Apple MacBook Pro 2016: Goodbye physical keys and hello OLED touch bar?

