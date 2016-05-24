Apple MacBook Pro 2016: Goodbye physical keys and hello OLED touch bar?

The next update to Apple's MacBook Pro line could be one of the most significant so far. Reportedly, Apple is ditching the function keys in favour of a new OLED display touch bar.

While Apple will no doubt roll out updates to its MacBook Pro line this year, and likely offer the rumoured 13-inch and 15-inch enhanced Skylake variants, this OLED claim is bold.

The rumour comes from KGI Securities analyst Ming-chi Kuo who also claims the new line will be thinner, lighter and feature Apple's Touch ID fingerprint recognition hardware, previously only found in mobile devices.

This outlandish claim of an OLED touch bar might not be as far fetched as it sounds. Kuo says it will be featured above the keyboard and will "replace physical function keys". This may help condense the overall design and work better with the injection mould-made hinges and butterfly-mechanism keyboard that was in the 12-inch MacBook and should feature in the Pro line.

Also expected are Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C ports, faster Skylake processors and AMD 400-series Polaris graphics for the top of the line models.

Apple is reported, by the source, to reveal these new MacBooks in the fourth quarter, suggesting they may not appear at WWDC from 13 June.

