Apple announces new MacBook line-up, rose gold version added

As widely rumoured Apple has announced a refresh to its MacBook range, with upgraded Intel processors, improved graphics performance, faster flash storage and longer battery life.

It has also added a rose gold model to the superslim laptop line-up.

The 2016 model of the 12-inch Retina display MacBook features dual-core Intel Core M processors up to 1.3GHz, with Turbo Boost speeds of up to 3.1GHz. There is also faster 1866MHz RAM.

Graphics are now served by Intel HD Graphics 515, which Apple claims is 25 per cent faster than last year's version.

Faster PCIe-based flash storage boosts access speeds too. While the battery is now said to last up to 11 hours for iTunes movie playback (10 hours of wireless web browsing).

As before, there is just one port on the new MacBook - a USB Type-C input/output that serves power and all other connection purposes.

It comes with 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 for wireless hook up. The MacBook ships with OS X El Captian as standard.

The new line, including the rose gold model, is now available through Apple.com and in Apple retail stores, starting at £1,049 with a 1.1GHz dual-core Intel Core m3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB flash drive. The price rises to £1,299 for the version with a 512GB drive, 8GB of RAM and 1.2GHz dual-core Intel Core m5 processor.

There are also options to boost that to a 1.3GHz dual-core processor.

The Apple MacBook Air also gets a minor upgrade, with 8GB of RAM now standard across the range.