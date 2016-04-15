Apple accidentally reveals OS X will be rebranded as MacOS

Apple may soon stop referring to its desktop operating system as OS X.

Alongside its Earth Day 2016 announcements, Apple updated this FAQ webpage to explain to consumers how it cares about the environment and what it is doing to report carbon emissions, among other things. While that sounds boring at first blush, 9to5Mac noticed something rather interesting buried in the text: Apple used the term "MacOS".

"Years of use, which are based on first owners, are assumed to be four years for MacOS and tvOS devices", Apple reportedly wrote, according to circulating screenshots of the text, though the Mac-maker has since updated the webpage to remove any references to MacOS. It now uses "OS X".

Apple began using OS X in 1999, when Mac OS X Sever 1.0 replaced Mac OS 9. Mac OS X v10.0 Cheetah followed in 2001, and ever since then, the Cupertino-based company has maintained the naming convention, with the latest version of the desktop operating system being called Mac OS X 10.11 El Capitan.

Keep in mind Apple dropped another hint that it plans to re-brand its desktop operating system to MacOS. An OS X 10.11.4 framework was spotted last month using the MacOS naming scheme, for instance. We can conclude that either someone at Apple keeps messing up, or a name-change is coming.

It's not hard to see why Apple would rebrand OS X. The company's other operating systems are called watchOS, tvOS, and iOS; MacOS would fit in nicely. But it's interesting to note that Apple capitalised MacOS on its environmental webpage. The company may be doing that because Mac is considered a proper noun, unlike "tv" and "watch".

Apple is holding its annual Worldwide Developer Conference this June, when it typically gives developers and the public a first look at the latest system update for Macs, so expect to hear more from the company about this "MacOS" stuff.