Apple might introduce full Siri integration for Macs this year

The next version of Mac OS X could come with full-on Siri.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple is working on a major update to OS X El Capitan called OS X 10.12. It'll likely arrive this autumn with an impressive expansion of Siri capabilities. Siri, which debuted on the iPhone years ago, has since been added to iPad, Apple Watch, and most recently, the Apple TV. So it makes sense that Apple would want to bring its smart assistant to desktop machines.

Apple had been testing Siri integration since 2012 but only now has a better idea of how Siri can work on the Mac. The company has developed a slick user-interface and is almost ready to go public with it. In fact, Apple is expected to unveil OS X 10.12 at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June. During the demo, you can expect to see how Siri for Mac works and functions.

The feature is thought to live in the Mac’s Menu Bar as a Siri icon. It will support voice control, but when you click the icon, a dark Siri interface will appear in the top right corner of your screen. A mockup of this was supplied by 9to5Mac and can be seen below. It looks a lot like Siri on the iPhone and elsewhere, with colourful sound waves and all. Siri will also have a System Preferences pane so you can enable keyboard shortcuts.

There might be an option to enable a "Hey Siri" command under this pane, because - similar to Siri on the iPhone or even Alexa via the Amazon Echo speaker - Siri on the Mac will be always-listening when plugged into power.

9to5Mac said OS X 10.12 is internally codenamed Fuji.