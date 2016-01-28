Apple recalls power adapters from as far back as 2003, free replacements for all

It was just over a week ago that Microsoft was recalling power adapters for its Surface Pro tablets and now Apple is also issuing a recall.

Apple is recalling certain AC power wall plug adapters. The company cites that "In very rare cases, affected Apple two-prong wall plug adapters may break and create a risk of electrical shock if touched."

The recall applies to two prong power adapters on Mac and certain iOS devices from 2003 to 2015.

Users in the UK, US, China and Japan will be relieved to hear that Mac and iOS devices bought in these countries are not affected. If however you have bought a World Travel Adapter Kits they you still are.

Areas affected by faulty Mac and iOS power adapters include Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Korea, Argentina and Brazil.

"The recall does not affect any other Apple AC wall plug adapters designed for Canada, China, Hong Kong, Japan, United Kingdom, United States or any Apple USB power adapters," Apple told Pocket-lint in a statement.

Apple has issued the recall voluntarily and stated that anyone affected will be able to exchange the adapter for a new one for free.

This can be done online, in store or via a phone call to Apple Support, depending on region. If you have a World Travel Adapter Kit you will have to go into an Apple Store as the company says the online option applies only to a Mac or iOS device that has been bought.

So how do you recognise if yours need replacing? Apple has issued an image showing the affected and redesigned models so you can spot the difference, shown above. Everything is listed on Apple's support page here where you can apply online for a replacement. You just need your device's serial number and an Apple ID.

Affected power adapters are: Continental Europe with round thin pins slightly slanted inwards, Korea with round thick pins, Australia, New Zealand and Argentina with flat angled blades and Brazil with round thin pins.

READ: Microsoft Surface Pro power cables replaced, overheating danger discovered